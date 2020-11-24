Advertisement

Rapid City public transit haults for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.
Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid Transit System (RTS), including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will not operate Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

This two-day suspension in operations will impact all riders. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.

For more information, contact Rapid Transit System at 394-6631.

