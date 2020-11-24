Advertisement

Rapid City man shot while sleeping in car

(WCJB)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police say a Rapid City man was hospitalized after a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls was shot while he was sleeping in a car.

Sioux Falls authorities are still looking for suspects in Monday afternoon’s shooting, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

In a briefing Tuesday, Clemens identified the victim as a 30-year-old Rapid City man.

Clemens said the victim had fallen asleep in the back seat of a car in the area of 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue. When he woke up, he was out of the car and felt pain in his abdomen, and realized he had been shot. He was unable to tell police if he got out of the car on his own or if he had been pushed out.

The victim began knocking on doors until he was able to get someone to call the police. He was eventually taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Clemens said no arrests have been made, but police believe they have identified two suspects in the case. He said many facts about why the man was shot are still unclear, and that police still have “a lot of questions” in the case.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
Rapid City police continue to search for suspect in casino robbery

Latest News

Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.
Rapid City public transit haults for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
COVID-19 memorial planned to remember lost lives at S.D. Capitol
Applications for patrol officers with the Rapid City Police Department close this Sunday, Oct....
Rapid City Police Department is hiring
SD Fire Marshal: Add fire safety to your Thanksgiving menu