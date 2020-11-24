Advertisement

Masking-wearing in Rapid city: Second reading scheduled for a possible mask-mandate

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, November 16th, the Rapid City council gathered at Council Chambers at City Hall. It was a lengthy session with more than 600 public comments submitted to the council online.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, the Rapid City Council will meet again in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

If the ordinance passes, it will take effect for the month of December.

Not following the proposed ordinance could end in a fine that is up to $500 or 30 days in jail, or both. Each day any violation of this code or other ordinance continues shall constitute a separate offense, according to the general penalty provision in Section 1.12.010 of the Rapid City Municipal Code.

Ward 1 City council representative Pat Jones spoke about the ordinance.

“I am very much in favor of the three “w’s” as recommended by monument hospital. I believe people should wash their hands as much as possible, I believe people should wear a mask when they’re in public and around others, and I believe we should walk away to keep social distancing in place, those are the three w’s "

If the mask-mandate fails, then the topic would go back to the drawing board and the city council could possibly meet up for another first reading.

