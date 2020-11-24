Advertisement

Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week

This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for a nonfiction book.

Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million. Sales also include audio and digital books.

“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies just in its first day. Among former White House residents, only Obama’s wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is currently in the top 20 on Amazon.com.

George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton’s “My Life” topped 1 million in eight days. The two presidential memoirs have now each sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies, totals that Obama’s book should easily surpass.

No nonfiction comes close to the pace set by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 8 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
Rapid City police continue to search for suspect in casino robbery

Latest News

The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
Stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving.
Locals express how they feel about some big retail stores being closed on Thanksgiving
Since South Dakotans learned about the lawsuit, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s rating...
Reviews disabled on Pennington County Sheriff’s Facebook page
SDHSAA: Tribal schools can adjust 2020-21 athletic schedule due to COVID-19