Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
Rapid City police continue to search for suspect in casino robbery

Latest News

The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
Stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving.
Locals express how they feel about some big retail stores being closed on Thanksgiving
Since South Dakotans learned about the lawsuit, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s rating...
Reviews disabled on Pennington County Sheriff’s Facebook page
SDHSAA: Tribal schools can adjust 2020-21 athletic schedule due to COVID-19
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week