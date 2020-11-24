Advertisement

No Change in the Overall Weather Pattern through the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just no change seen in the weather pattern ... fronts moving through every now and then with changes in temperatures, but they will be moisture-starved, so no significant precipitation is expected.

A far cry from last year when we had the ice then the Thanksgiving Blizzard.

Right now, it appears as though this same general weather pattern will continue through the first week of December.

