Advertisement

Former priest enters not guilty plea on sex charges

Marcin Garbacz
Marcin Garbacz(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City convicted of stealing from local parishes returned to the courtroom for charges related to sexual misconduct.

Marcin Garbacz, 42, entered a not guilty plea before federal court on two counts of illicit sexual activity on Tuesday.

The former priest, who appeared before the judge virtually, contested one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of receipt of child pornography. He is accused of participating in a sexual relationship with a person under the age of 18 in 2011 and possessing computer files of child pornography between July 2011 and May 2019.

Receipt of child pornography is a class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Engaging in illicit sexual activity in a foreign place carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Garbacz was found guilty of stealing around $260,000 from local parishes through money laundering, wire fraud and filing a false tax return in March.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
Theresa Two Bulls, Paul Little
Flags on Pine Ridge fly at half staff for Theresa Two Bulls and Paul Little
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against Amendment A
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
Rapid City police search for suspect in casino robbery

Latest News

The 1,011 new cases bring the state total to 74,859, of those cases, 16,657 are currently active.
Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 1,011 new cases Tuesday
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Rep. Johnson says it’s time for Trump to ‘begin the transition process’
Christmas lights
Disposal sites for broken Christmas lights to be available soon