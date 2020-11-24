Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people heading to South Dakota for a better quality of life
Out-of-state families move to South Dakota for better quality of life
Pennington County sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning
Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event...
Seventeen miles of lights bring holiday cheer to Storybook Island
A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student mourned after fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Christmas lights
Disposal sites for broken Christmas lights to be available soon
Ward 1 city council representative speaks out
Masking-wearing in Rapid city: Second reading scheduled for a possible mask-mandate