COVID-19 memorial planned to remember lost lives at S.D. Capitol

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Empty chairs will sit on the Capitol grounds in Pierre on Thanksgiving morning to remember the more than 800 lives lost so far to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

From 10 a.m. to noon CST on Nov. 26, the temporary static installment will be up. The South Dakota Synod of the ELCA and The Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota is sponsoring this event.

Pastor Matthew Spoden from Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre will lead a prayer at the site, along Church Street west of Hilger’s Gulch.

A live stream will be available through Stop The Spread SD. Foot traffic is discouraged; however, people may drive vehicles past to participate.

Any donations will go toward the memorial’s cost, and any remaining funds will be passed on to organizations focused on COVID-19, with allocations reflected through StoptheSpreadSD social medias.

The event aims to raise awareness about rising transmission rates of COVID-19, healthy infection control precautions and healthcare worker burn-out.

