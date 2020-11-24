Above normal temperatures to continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the 20s for many and a few in the teens.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies through much of the day. That will allow temperatures to warm up into the 40s and low 50s, depending on where you live. The warmest air will be near the hills and out toward the southern plains and Badlands. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon and evening hours, which will bring a few snow showers to northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills Wednesday evening and early overnight.

Skies are mostly sunny for Thanksgiving, before some clouds move in from the northwest through the afternoon hours. An isolated snow showers is possible - mainly after sunset. Highs for thanksgiving will be in the 40s for many, with some stuck in the 30s. Little to no snow accumulation expected Wednesday night or Thursday evening.

Warmer weather is back Friday with highs near 50° and sunny skies. The warmest day finally falls on the weekend. Saturday will have highs in the 50s for nearly everyone, with some low 60s possible, too. Sunday is cooler as highs struggle to reach 40°. 40s are likely much of next week with plenty of sunshine continuing. The snowstorm drought continues through early December, at least.

