Advertisement

What will holiday travel look like for Rapid City Regional Airport?

The executive director of the airport said October was a good month but expects numbers to drop off slightly for Thanksgiving travel.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport has seen decent numbers for people flying in the last few months, but what will holiday travel look like?

At one point this year, the airport was down 95% for passenger numbers but has since seen that number decrease to only 45%. The executive director of the airport said October was another good month but expects numbers to drop off slightly for Thanksgiving travel. A trend the airport sees on a normal year as well.

”So, we don’t see the influx like a lot of airports see, their busy season being during the holiday season. Actually, the holiday season for us is down a little bit below or down a ways below our normal travel peak season. So, for us, it’s almost like it’s an everyday event getting ready for the holiday travel season.”

Dame, however, expects to see a bit of an increase for people flying in and out of Rapid City during the Christmas season.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people heading to South Dakota for a better quality of life
Families making the Move to the South Dakota
Pennington County sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court.
Former Catholic priest in Rapid City now facing sex crime charges
Will Rapid City see a mask mandate sooner rather than later?
Is Rapid City getting closer to a mask mandate? People express how they feel about the issue
One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.
About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive

Latest News

The Wildcats will have a young team this year, but they believe the underclassman are ready to...
Custer wrestling gets ready for season
Storybook Island has celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas Nights of Light event...
Seventeen miles of lights bring holiday cheer to Storybook Island
The airport typically sees a drop in travelers during Thanksgiving.
Numbers expected to be down at Rapid City Airport for Thanksgiving
Christmas Nights of Lights is a go during 2020.
Storybook Island Christmas Lights go up