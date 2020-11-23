Advertisement

South Dakota to make 11th appearance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will once again appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year marks the 11th year the South Dakota float will take part in the parade. State officials say it is part of an effort by the Department of Tourism is to generate “brand awareness” and inspire future travel to South Dakota.

American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has been announced as the talent on the float.

In 2019, NBC reported that the parade was the most-watched entertainment program on TV since the Oscars that February. It is estimated that 50 million television viewers will watch the parade nationwide..

Organizers say this year’s parade will be different due to the coronavirus. While there will not be thousands of onlookers lining the streets, the parade will still feature giant floats and live music.

