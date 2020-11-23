Advertisement

RCPD investigate Subway robbery Monday morning

Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are currently investigating a robbery that happened at a Rapid City Subway on North Street.

Rapid City Police say the 918 E. North Street robber came in with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee complied.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the business to the northwest. The suspect is described as a lighter-skinned male with a short, slim build. He was wearing a purple sweatshirt, acid-washed jeans, sunglasses, and black gloves.

This is an on-going investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

