Rapid City man dead after motorcycle-RV crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with an RV on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

At 3:45 p.m., the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Grayson Young of Rapid City, was headed west on E. Omaha Street when his bike struck an RV making a left-hand turn into a parking lot.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

