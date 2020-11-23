Advertisement

How to spot and avoid scams this holiday season

Photo courtesy: MGN (WLUC)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota officials are issuing a reminder for people to be mindful of the risk of scams during the holiday season.

The South Dakota Department of Human Services on Monday asked the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and their families to be aware of scammers that are often more active this time of year.

Scammers are using the holidays and the current pandemic to send phishing emails, texts, phone calls and are using social media to try to steal money and a consumer’s personal information, DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said.

The DHS is offering the following tips to help protect South Dakota consumers from scams:

  1. Do not respond to calls or text from unknown numbers;
  2. Never share your personal or financial information with solicitors via email, text, or by phone;
  3. Use caution when being pressured to share information or making payments immediately;
  4. If someone threatens your life for money, hang up and call the authorities;
  5. Be suspicious of anyone asking for your password or account login information; and
  6. Do not click on links in text messages or emails.

To report a scam or any fraudulent behavior, please contact Adult Protective Services at 605-773-5990 or South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986.

