‘Foundations’ features Wyoming artist’s fascination with architecture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new gallery has opened at the Dahl Arts Center featuring work by a Wyoming native.

Gabrielle Reeves is originally from Casper and has spent the last four years painting architecture in Turkey.

“I’m so fascinated with it because it was like nothing I’ve seen before so coming here and being able to share that world with Wyoming and South Dakota,” Reeves said. “It is exciting and almost like experiencing the place again.”

The gallery will be open through March 6.

