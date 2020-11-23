Flags at half-staff to honor former District 27 Senator Jim Bradford

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be at half-staff to honor former State Senator Jim Bradford on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Bradford’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Martin Community Cemetery in Martin, South Dakota. He was 87.

He was a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and had a career as a school teacher before he began his political career.

Bradford represented District 27 for 16 years, starting in 2001 to 2017. He was first elected to office in the House of Representatives in 2001 as a Democrat, in 2009 he was elected into the South Dakota Senate as a Republican. After getting re-elected, he switched back to the Democratic party.

Bradford sponsored high school students in his district as legislative pages. After their work during the legislative session, he praised the individual students to their families, schools, communities and hometown newspapers.

As of 2020, District: 27 includes the counties of Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Pennington and Oglala Lakota.

