783 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday, though active cases and current hospitalizations rose.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 783 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 78,848. Active cases rose by over 400 to 17,350.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 819. While there were no new deaths Monday, officials reported 78 deaths over the weekend.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease rose by five to 582. COVID-19 patients occupy 21% of hospital beds and 38% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Around 47% of hospital beds and 19% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,847 of 7,843 people (+81) are contagious or 23.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.4%.

For people in Meade County, 335 of 1,589 people (+19) are contagious or 21% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.3%.

In Lawrence County, 382 of 1,834 people (+32) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 331 of 1,539 (+9) people are contagious or 21.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.8%.

In Custer County, 97 of 494 people (+2) are contagious or 19.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.1%.

In Butte County, 101 of 659 (+10) people are contagious or 15.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.1%.

For people in Fall River County, 69 of 346 (+1) people are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Jackson County, 37 of 183 people (+/-0) are contagious or 20.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.1%.

For people in Haakon County, 33 of 186 (+/-0) people are contagious or 17.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

In Bennett County, 59 of 304 (+1) people are contagious or 19.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 23%.

For people in Ziebach County, 48 of 159 (+/-0) people are contagious or 30.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.9%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.