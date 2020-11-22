Dry spell continues along with milder air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Near to above normal temperatures will continue along with the dry spell we have been seeing. It has been 11 days since we have had measurable precipitation in Downtown Rapid City, which was 1 inch of snow on 11/11/20. So far, for the month of November, we have only had .08 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation. I will do some digging to find out where November of 2020 sits with the driest November’s on record. But so far, the Rapid City Regional Airport has this month as the 10th driest November on record with .14 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation. Liquid equivalent would be the amount of rainfall and the amount of snowfall (melted into liquid form) combined that the station has received.

Monday morning will be another chilly start with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, but more sunshine will kick off the work week. As we head into the afternoon and evening, clouds will begin to roll in from the southwest ahead of a disturbance that will bring rain/snow showers for the south-central plains. The best chance for rain/snow showers will be Monday evening and early morning on Tuesday. Right now, models have been showing rain/snow showers popping up for Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County, but the far south central counties should be included in this too. Small zone for precipitation chances, but temperatures Tuesday will fall into the low to mid 40s behind a cold front Tuesday morning.

After this system moves out Tuesday, dry and mild conditions are expected for the rest of the week and for the start of next next weekend. Thanksgiving will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. A beautiful day compared to the 28 degree high temperature we had last year. Wishing everybody a wonderful holiday! Have a great week!

