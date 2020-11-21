Seasonal weather over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few morning clouds will clear out by midday and sunny skies will prevail in KOTA Territory. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many. In Rapid City, we will flirt with 50° and those out in the southern plains/Badlands will have highs approach the lower 50s. Sunshine will continue Sunday as temperatures are a few degrees cooler, with many having highs in the 40s once again.

Temperatures will be a little warmer to begin next week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s through Wednesday, before cooler air settles in for Thanksgiving. Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the week, but by Thanksgiving it’ll be partly cloudy for many. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s Thursday and similar for Friday.

It will be a little warmer next weekend with highs in the 40s and approaching 50°.

