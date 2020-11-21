Seasonable Sunday with more sunshine!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weekend has started off with beautiful conditions here in Rapid City with temperatures again reaching the mid to upper 40s. Quiet and seasonable weather will continue through Thanksgiving, with slightly cooler temperatures for Friday. Enjoy the second half of this beautiful weekend we are having. If you are running errands tomorrow morning, don’t forget your jacket!

Not expecting any changes in the forecast next week... Still seeing drier conditions into the end of the month and near to above average temperatures through December 1st. For the first week of December, we could see a nice warm up before thing begin to cool down into Winter terms. But, we still have plenty of time to keep our eyes on that week. As we approach the beginning of Meteorological Winter (December 1st), average temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Winter Solstice does not officially begin until December 21st.

Monday: Keeping our eyes on a disturbance that could bring a few showers into the southern plains Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Winds NW 5-10. Cold front moves in Monday overnight.

Tuesday: Cold front moves in early bringing temperatures slightly down into the mid 40s. Expect dry conditions and sunshine into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday: The nicest day of the week. Temperatures climbing into the low 50s with more sunshine in the forecast. Quiet weather continues.

Thanksgiving: Last year, we had a high of 28 on Thanksgiving. This year, give thanks for temperatures near average with a few clouds into the afternoon. Dry conditions expected. Have a wonderful holiday.

Friday: A bit cooler but still seasonable for this time of year. Temperatures falling into the low 40s and sunny skies. Temperatures will be mild into the evening ahead of a nice warm up into the weekend.

Saturday: A slight warm up expected with temperatures bouncing back into the low 50s for the start of the weekend. Dry weather still expected with no big weather maker in sight.

