Mass COVID-19 Testing in Pennington County

Free testing is available for all Pennington county residents
Free mass COVID-19 testing
Free mass COVID-19 testing(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Free drive-thru testing is now available at the Pennington County Fairgrounds. It will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.

The South Dakota Department of Health in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sponsoring the free testing.

The process is quick and simple, it is a self-administered test and takes less than ten minutes. Medical providers are leading the patient the whole time. Once the test is complete, results will be e-mailed to the patient.

We’re told there are enough tests available for anyone wanting to get tested in Pennington County.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also happening in Martin, Custer, and Spearfish. For people living in Martin and Custer, testing will occur on Nov. 20 and in Spearfish on Nov. 21 and 22. For more information about how to register and for exact testing locations, click here.

