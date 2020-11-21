Advertisement

Former Catholic priest in Rapid City now facing sex crime charges

Marcin Garbacz has already been found guilty of stealing money from local parishes
Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court.
Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court. (KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City Catholic priest scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court for stealing from local parishes is now facing federal sex charges as well.

Marcin Garbacz,42, is set to make his first appearance on those new charges on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury has indicted Garbacz on charges of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and receipt of child pornography.

The indictment says Garbacz was traveling in a foreign country in the summer of 2011 and engaged in sexual conduct with someone under the age of 18.

The indictment also accuses Garbacz of possessing child pornography between July of 2011 and May of 2019.

The indictment was filed in February ... but was sealed until Friday, Nov. 20.

In March ... Garbacz was convicted on 50 counts of wire fraud ... nine counts of money laundering ... one count of transportation of stolen money and five counts of filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors said they believe Garbacz stole $260,000 dollars from local churches.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
First reading of Rapid City mask mandate passed by split City Council
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Pennington County sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota

Latest News

Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.
College students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for the holidays
Will Rapid City see a mask mandate sooner rather than later?
Is Rapid City getting closer to a mask mandate? People express how they feel about the issue
Free mass COVID-19 testing
Mass COVID-19 Testing in Pennington County
Many people heading to South Dakota for a better quality of life
Families making the Move to the South Dakota