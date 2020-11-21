Advertisement

College students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for the holidays

Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.
Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Before South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students head home for the semester, they’re encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

And on Friday, students were able to get tested right on campus.

More than 100 students signed up, and since they filled up so quickly, students were referred to the free mass testing event at the Pennington County Fair Grounds.

The test on campus are the rapid tests, and students should have their results by today.

“So as students are leaving campus and they’re traveling home, giving them the opportunity to go through a COVID test before they actually hit the road or get on a plane allows them to make a better decision about their travel plans,” says a faculty member at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Dr. Christine Mathews.

