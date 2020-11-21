Advertisement

About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive

Helping families in need this holiday season.
One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.
One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Thanksgiving only a few days away, many people are heading to the store to pick up items, while others are worrying about how they will afford a meal this holiday.

That is why Feeding South Dakota is once again helping the community.

About 700 cars lined up for the tenth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive. Some people even arriving at the Central States Fairgrounds between midnight and 4 am.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the dignity of being able to provide for their family with a Thanksgiving meal. So you know that’s what this is about,” says the development associate for Feeding South Dakota, Shawn Burke.

One-thousand turkey dinners were available this holiday season in Rapid City.

“Across the state, it’s about 21-hundred between here and Sioux Falls and Pierre,” says Burke.

With so many meals to give away, Feeding South Dakota had about 50 volunteers at the fairgrounds directing traffic and placing food in the cars.

Geri Heisinger has been volunteering at the event for four years.

“Everybody is going through things, but when you can help people, that is always a good coping tool for us. To just go out and help someone else,” says Heisinger.

Other people were first-time volunteers.

“My aunt here is a good inspiration. And it’s fun to see people so excited and so happy to get all this food. It’s just fun to help people,” says Rita Achter.

Click here for information about the different programs Feeding South Dakota offers.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
First reading of Rapid City mask mandate passed by split City Council
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Shoppers can get a free Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart
The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more South Dakotans’ lives

Latest News

Behrens Wilson Funeral Home
How has the pandemic impacted funeral homes?
Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court.
Former Catholic priest in Rapid City now facing sex crime charges
Students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.
College students were able to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for the holidays
Will Rapid City see a mask mandate sooner rather than later?
Is Rapid City getting closer to a mask mandate? People express how they feel about the issue