Advertisement

Visting Santa Claus at the Rushmore Mall this Season

“Safe Santa” Precautions at the mall
safety precautions this season
safety precautions this season(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite COVID-19 Santa Claus is making his trip to the Rushmore mall this December.

The mall will have extra safety measures to provide a safe experience for guests.

Kat Stark Marketing Manager for the Rushmore mall says Santa will be masked the whole time and so will the staff.

“To maintain a safe socially distance Santa will be positioned 6feet behind the families and children who come to take a photo. He will be positioned approximately 14 to 16 feet from the camera”

Santa’s set will also be deep cleaned by the mall during each Santa break and non-operating hours.

Santa’s Tracking station opens on December 4th and will go until December 24th.

https://rushmoremall.com/events/December/

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the...
Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000
Gov. Noem outlines how much is available for cities and counties.
Compared to states with mask mandates, South Dakota not doing any worse Gov. Noem says

Latest News

South Dakota Department of Education Secretary moves to State Historical Society
People are lending a helping hand and donating blood.
Vitalant asks for donations during holidays
COVID-19 cases surging across South Dakota
Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board Calling for a Mask Mandate
In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.
Sturgis Community Thanksgiving Feed will still go on