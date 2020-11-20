Advertisement

Study: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (File photo)
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - This summer’s huge motorcycle rally in South Dakota led to dozens of coronavirus cases in neighboring Minnesota.

That’s the finding of a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was mainly conducted by Minnesota health officials. They counted 86 cases that they said were related to the rally in Sturgis — 51 people who went to the event and 35 who came into contact with those people later. Most did not suffer serious illnesses, but four were hospitalized and one died.

The rally has been a source of contention between the governors of the two states.

