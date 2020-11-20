Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims continue in downward trend

Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than...
Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.(Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both first-time and continued unemployment claims continued to trend downward in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

Initial weekly claims fell by over 100 last week to 442, according to the Department of Labor. First-time claims have fallen for two straight weeks after surging in late October.

Prior to the pandemic, the Department of Labor generally received around 200-300 claims per week. The state received thousands each week in the early months of the pandemic, but that number have hovered between 300-500 in recent months. Officials previously said they expect this number to fluctuate as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

The latest number of continued state claims is 3,406 for the week ending Nov. 7, a decrease of 450 from the prior week’s total of 3,856. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Labor officials say a total of $721,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $366,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation $321,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $194,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide unemployment claims rose slightly for the first time in weeks to 742,000.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Health officials have reported 280 COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1, making it by far the deadliest...
31 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Total deaths surpass 700
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses Mayor Allender for pushing ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate

Latest News

Pierre, S.D.
Republicans hold super majority in South Dakota
Rapid City city council meeting
First reading of mask mandate for Rapid City is approved by city council
The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
First reading of Rapid City mask mandate passed by split City Council
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate