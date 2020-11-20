RC Christian and Hill City come up short at state
Comets fall to Dakota Valley, Rangers lose to Parker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” State volleyball tournament tipped off in Watertown Thursday. RC Christian lost to Dakota Valley 3-1. Hill City fell to Parker 3-1. The Comets and Rangers will meet in Friday’s consolation round.
