Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate

One of the speakers, Jeff Holbrook, said he’s worried about a mandate’s effect on businesses, government overreach, and even neighborly conduct.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over 500 public comments were submitted for Thursday night’s special city council meeting.

Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks in indoor public spaces. The proposal also calls for stiff fines from one to 500 dollars and even jail time.

If approved, the proposed ordinance will go before the council for a second reading.

Peaceful protestors also gathered outside city hall to make their voices heard in opposition to the mandate.

One of the speakers, Jeff Holbrook, said he’s worried about a mandate’s effect on businesses, government overreach, and even neighborly conduct.

”I wear a mask, sometimes I forget it and the looks that I get is a little chilling and so is this, what the city’s trying to do actually harmful in insighting that kind of feeling against your fellow citizens?” asked Holbrook, the Pennington County GOP chair. “That’s what I fear.”

Another protestor said she wears a mask to make other people comfortable but caught the virus anyway.

”I already have been exposed to it and I always wore masks prior to that and even then I got the COVID, so I really feel that this country really needs to stand up for what it believes and if we allow this to happen, then what other things are they going to take away from us,” said Glenda Meeks, who is against a mask mandate.

Some of the protesters peacefully went inside and voiced their concerns.

Public comment ended around 7:30 pm and councilman Jason Salamun said if passed, the mandate wouldn’t go into effect until December.

