Pharmacy technicians needed locally, nationally

WDT has been training pharmacy techs for over a decade
(KEVN)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They’re the right hand man to a pharmacist, and like many areas of the health care field, pharmacy technicians are in high demand

Pharmacy technicians work with pharmacists, check patient records, navigate insurance, make compounds, among other things. Because of the pandemic, pharmacy technicians will be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

Western Dakota Tech has partnered with Monument Health for over a decade to train pharmacy technicians for Western South Dakota, but enrollment is down, with just four students in the graduating class in July.

“With the pandemic, there has been just massive health care worker shortages in general, and unfortunately, the pharmacy technician shortage existed before the pandemic,” said Kelsey Murray, Program Director, Western Dakota Tech’s Pharmacy Technician Program. “So now, there’s really a need more than ever to fill those positions locally and nationally.”

Murray said there are two cohorts this year. The program takes two semesters, plus eight weeks of clinical, to train new techs. Students have course-work online and lab work at Monument pharmacies, which exposes students to the different specialties within pharmacy.

