Advertisement

Families making the Move to the South Dakota

Low Mortgage rates and Built up Housing Demand
Many people heading to South Dakota for a better quality of life
Many people heading to South Dakota for a better quality of life(KOTA)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide, many people are packing up from high-taxed states like California and New Jersey and are moving to other states for a better quality of life.

Rapid city, known for Mount Rushmore and its small-town charm has seen many new residents in the past year.

According to Steve Anderson, the president of the Black Hills board of realtors, it’s the best time to buy.

" Right now is the perfect time to buy just on the fact that prices are not gonna get any cheaper and to borrow money is not gonna get any cheaper”

Kiera Duncan and her family moved here from California a couple of months ago because of a job opportunity and the cost of living.

“Cost of living in California is a lot more expensive than it is here and something like buying a home wouldn’t have been possible like where we were in California. "

Duncan says many of her friends have moved from California as well because of the quality of living.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
First reading of Rapid City mask mandate passed by split City Council
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses Mayor Allender for pushing ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate

Latest News

Pennington County sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (File photo)
Study: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state
The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more South Dakotans’ lives
Festival of Lights parade
2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled