Advertisement

Dry with near normal temperatures through Thanksgiving Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a very dull weather pattern set up for us for much of the rest of November. A westerly flow aloft will occasionally bring a front through the area, but with hardly any moisture to work with, these weak fronts and upper level disturbances won’t produce any measurable moisture for us.

The 30 Day outlook for December has come out: again, near to above normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation. But we shouldn’t expect to see much precipitation around here in December, as the 12th month of the year is climatologically our 2nd driest, behind January.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Health officials have reported 280 COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1, making it by far the deadliest...
31 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Total deaths surpass 700
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses Mayor Allender for pushing ‘tyranny’ after proposing a mask mandate
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Temperatures near average going into the weekend
Normal
Sunshine into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Temperatures returning to normal as we head into the weekend