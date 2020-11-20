Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 36 more South Dakotans’ lives

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, eight in their 70s, and 23 were over age 80.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials say 36 more people have died from COVID-19 as the state saw over 1,300 new cases Friday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, eight in their 70s, and 23 were over age 80.

The Department of Health reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to over 71,000. Active cases rose by over 500 to 18,407.

The only number that did not rise in the state Friday was the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease. That figure fell by four to 574. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, 21.4% of hospital beds and 49.5% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Officials say 31.4% of hospital beds and 13.4% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 2,028 of 7,608 people (+139) are contagious or 26.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.2%.

For people in Meade County, 349 of 1,516 people (+12) are contagious or 23% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.9%.

In Lawrence County, 452 of 1,779 people (+22) are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.7%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 377 of 1,498 (+21) people are contagious or 25.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.5%.

In Custer County, 109 of 480 people (+12) are contagious or 22.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.7%.

In Butte County, 141 of 478 (+4) people are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

For people in Fall River County, 87 of 340 (+5) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.5%.

In Jackson County, 37 of 183 people (+/-0) are contagious or 20.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.1%.

For people in Haakon County, 23 of 131 (+/-0) people are contagious or 17.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22.6%.

In Bennett County, 71 of 293 (+4) people are contagious or 24.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22.4%.

For people in Ziebach County, 55 of 155 (+2) people are contagious or 35.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.6%.

