Advertisement

2020 Festival of Lights Parade canceled

Festival of Lights parade
Festival of Lights parade(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2020 Festival of Lights Parade won’t be happening.

On Friday, Rapid City announced the annual parade will be canceled to ensure the public’s safety. Connie Olson, Steering Committee Chair said safety and well-being were top of mind when making the decision.

“The safety and well-being of our community members is always our number one priority. If we can’t, in good faith, ensure that our participants, staff, and spectators will be safe, that’s a problem,” said Olson.

The Festival of Lights Parade has had several float entries pull out from the parade in recent days. “Some of the groups shared they were uncomfortable gathering to work on their floats while others stated they weren’t able to find volunteers to help at all,” said Olson.

Those who have registered and paid to enter a float in this year’s parade will be reimbursed their entry fee or allowed to roll it over to next year’s event. KEVN Black Hills Fox plans to air a previous year’s parade on November 29, 2020.

The parade has only been canceled once before this year due to a blizzard.

The Holiday Celebration and Winter Market at Main Street Square scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
First reading of Rapid City mask mandate passed by split City Council
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Thursday was the first reading of the proposed mandate which would require people to wear masks...
Protestors weigh in on potential mask mandate
Health officials have reported 280 COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1, making it by far the deadliest...
31 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Total deaths surpass 700

Latest News

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 741. One victim was in their 50s, four were in their...
COVID-19 claims 36 more South Dakotans’ lives
South Dakota unemployment claims continue in downward trend
Pierre, S.D.
Republicans hold super majority in South Dakota
Rapid City city council meeting
First reading of mask mandate for Rapid City is approved by city council