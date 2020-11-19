Temperatures near average going into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s, making for a colder night for many.

Sunshine dominates Friday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Friday through Sunday, which is right about where we should be for this time of year. Slightly warmer air moves in early next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday through Wednesday, but a little cooler air will slide in just in time for Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s, under partly cloudy skies for Turkey day, but those temperatures are expected to warm back up going into the holiday weekend. No significant precipitation is expected for the rest of this month, and we might be lucky to squeeze out any precipitation at all.

