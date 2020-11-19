Advertisement

Sturgis Community Thanksgiving Feed will still go on

In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.
In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.
In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Community Thanksgiving Feed will continue its tradition this year.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, and it’s a way to bring people together while also making sure the community is taken care of, especially on Thanksgiving Day.

In years past, they served between four to six hundred meals.

Now due to the pandemic, things will be a bit different this year.

To start, it will be more of a restaurant-style where people come in and sit down, and food is delivered versus a buffet-style.

While masks are preferred, they are not required.

Tables will be spread out, and after people are done, crews will sanitize the area.

“Holidays are probably one of the most stressful times that a family in need could ever endure. And if you’ve never been there, you’ve never endured it; you don’t know. And we want to make sure that everybody is going to have you know a safe and you know very fulfilling Thanksgiving,” says the coordinator for the event, Reginald Lewis.

The event takes place on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 2 pm at the Sturgis Community Center.

If people want a meal delivered or want curbside service at the community center, they need to call the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce at 605-347-2556 and provide them with your name and address.

People need to call the chamber by Tuesday.

