Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
UPDATE: Police identify suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.

Latest News

Fire at Forest Products
Fire breaks out at Forest Products Distributors
RCFD responds to two calls at same location, hours apart
RCFD responds to two calls at same location, hours apart
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
COVID-19
Governor Noem addressed media for the first time in weeks
City council members give their opinions on a city-wide mask mandate
City council members give their opinions on a city-wide mask mandate