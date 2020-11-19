Advertisement

UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19

Police have more details on a shooting that happened on Sixth and Quincy streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rapid City Police identified Lisa Headley, 43, of Rapid City as the shooter. Police determined Headley had been in the apartment when she pointed the gun at two individuals inside the residence during an argument and shot one of them before fleeing the residence to a nearby alleyway. Headley dropped the handgun used as she was fleeing along the way.

The man who was shot in the leg received first-aid upon the police’s arrival, then was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault Intimidation before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Police surrounded an apartment complex on the 600 block of Quincy Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday after authorities said there was a shooting.

The shooting victim was transported to monument hospital and has serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained nearby and authorities found a handgun close to the apartment complex.

Rapid City Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the...
Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000
Gov. Noem outlines how much is available for cities and counties.
Compared to states with mask mandates, South Dakota not doing any worse Gov. Noem says

Latest News

UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
UPDATE: One person shot on Quincy street, RCPD identify suspect
Health officials have reported 280 COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 1, making it by far the deadliest...
31 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Total deaths surpass 700
Rapid City isn’t holding back. In an update to the agenda for Thursday’s special session to...
More than 250 comments submitted to City Council on mask ordinance decision
Rob Mudge
Local company strives to give back more to community, despite hard times