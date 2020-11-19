Advertisement

New Authentic Italian Restaurant in Downtown Rapid City

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heralding from Rome, Italy Alessio (Alex) di Sabatino graces downtown Rapid City with a brand new authentic Italian restaurant! The cuisine is mostly northern Italian, and everything, including the decadent desserts are made in house.

Find out more about Sabatino’s in this segment.

Sabatino’s is currently open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, 5 - 9, and Sunday Brunch from 10 to 2.

The restaurant adheres to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic: temperatures are checked when you enter, servers are always wearing masks, and the tables are distanced.

