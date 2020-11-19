Advertisement

Local company strives to give back more to community, despite hard times

RPM Companies is stepping up and will match contributions made this week to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.
By Alicia Garcia
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rob Mudge lives by a simple motto: “If you have the ability, you have the responsibility.”

He learned this at an early age.

“We weren’t poor, but we had a modest living but they were always helping somebody out,” Mudge said.

Mudge and his wife Debbie founded and now run RPM Companies and he never forgets that he is part of a community. And they’re helping the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive meet its goal of “every mouth, every meal, every day.”

But reaching that goal has never been as difficult as it has been this year. RPM Companies is stepping up and challenging others to do the same. RPM Companies will match contributions made this week to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.

“We’ve been in business for 40 years and we’ve been very fortunate and God has blessed us with things that we don’t deserve,” said Mudge. “Cause we all live here but we all have different needs and different challenges and different problems.”

Because for Rob, giving back is a family legacy.

“We never had a holiday dinner without a group of airmen. and they were kids that were here in the airforce young airmen and weren’t home for the holidays well they were our home for the holidays,” Mudge said.

Rob was born in the Black Hills and so was Dave. And although Rob and Dave never met their lives are about to intersect. Because today, dave signed up for help from Church Response.

“I don’t make a lot a month and over half of my paycheck boom goes to rent,” Dave said. “But I appreciate coming here, I was really scared cause sometimes it’s hard to reach out.”

And these two different men do have something in common.

“My goal really in life is to try and help as many people as I can,” Dave said.

“Our companies aren’t doing as well as they have been but that doesn’t mean I give less, I figure out a way to give more, because the needs are more,” Mudge said.

Our bagel drive to help the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is going on all this week. Just stop by Black Hills Bagels any time this week, and for your donation, you’ll get a white chocolate chip bagel and a Pepsi product or coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee.

Money raised will be matched by RPM Companies and Rob and Debbie Mudge. It all goes to Church Response to help families in our community.

