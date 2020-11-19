Advertisement

Fire crews put out on-fire storage shed in Box Elder

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple crews were called out to Forest Products Distributors for a report of a structure fire.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews were dispatched to Old Folsom Road, once crews arrived on the scene, they noticed large flames coming from a storage shed on the property.

No fire hydrants were readily accessible for firefighters to use to put out the fire, so water tenders were brought in by other agencies including the Rapid Valley Fire Department, Box Elder Fire Department, North Haines and Whispering Pines.

The 200 by 50-foot storage shed housed equipment for Forest Products Distributors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the...
Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000
Gov. Noem outlines how much is available for cities and counties.
Compared to states with mask mandates, South Dakota not doing any worse Gov. Noem says

Latest News

Rob Mudge
Local company strives to give back more to community, despite hard times
Governor Mark Gordon says the proposed cuts would lay off 62 state employees and eliminate 44...
Wyoming Gov. Gordon proposes $500M in budget cuts
Rob Mudge
KOTA Care & Share Food Drive continues despite unusual year
fire in box elder
Fire breaks out at Forest Products Distributors