Fire breaks out at Forest Products Distributors

Fire at Forest Products
Fire at Forest Products(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just after 6 PM Wed night multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at 5400 Old Folsom Rd.crews were dispatched to Old Folsom Rd, once crews arrived on scene, they noticed large flames coming from a storage shed on the property. No fire hydrants were readily accessible for firefighters to use to put out the fire, so water tenders were brought in by other agencies including the Rapid Valley Fire Department, Box Elder Fire Department, North Haines Fire Department, and Whispering Pines Fire Department. The 200 by 50 foot storage shed housed equipment for Forest Products Distributors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department.

