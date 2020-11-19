Advertisement

Family tradition of public service continues with new a deputy

Sean McPherson served as a district 32 rep
Weston McPherson
Weston McPherson(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, six new deputies took an oath as new deputies for Pennington County.

One of those deputies is continuing a family legacy of public service.

Weston McPherson, the son of the late District 32 rep Sean McPherson took his oath as a deputy.

Weston has spent time as a correction officer previously while keeping the memory of his father alive who always wanted his son to be a deputy and serving the community.

‘I will never be my father, but the idea of service is something he really instilled into my head. I just hope I can keep this piece alive and just exceed at this like he did at everything he did,’ Weston McPherson, new Pennington County deputy, says

Weston added that the fondest memory he had of his father was how active he was in his life and how he always attended his sporting events growing up.

