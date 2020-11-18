Advertisement

YMCA offers school like program for kids

The YMCA says they’ve been preparing for level 3 and have a childcare program for school-age students.
The YMCA says they’ve been preparing for level 3 and have a childcare program for school-age...
The YMCA says they’ve been preparing for level 3 and have a childcare program for school-age students.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All Rapid City Area Schools moved to level three, online learning, today.

The YMCA says they’ve been preparing for this and have a childcare program for school-age students. Kids are provided with a structured space to complete their online learning. The day looks almost like a normal school day starting with breakfast, lunch, schoolwork, and some supplemental activities to keep kids engaged.

The YMCA’s executive director said they served about 200 students with this program today but doesn’t know exactly what that number will look like tomorrow or even next week.

”The best answer that I could give is the same answer we’ve been giving all year, I don’t know. But the best thing we can do though is to just be prepared for it and continue to prepare,” said Roger Gallimore, the YMCA executive director. “That means continue to recruit and train staff and be ready, make sure we’ve got facilities lined up so this is just a constant effort.”

The YMCA has also worked with Love Inc. and churches throughout the community to create learning extension centers for other families to use while e-learning.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
UPDATE: Police identify suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
Mayor Allender urges for mask mandate in Rapid City

Latest News

The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
City council members give their opinions on a city-wide mask mandate
The Lead-Deadwood School District received about 380-thousand dollars from the Coronavirus...
Lead-Deadwood School District spends Coronavirus Relief Fund money in different areas
Ron Weifenbach returns to Rapid City Council
Weifenbach sworn into City Council for third time
Sports betting could lead to more addiction treatment in SD
Sports betting could lead to more addiction treatment in SD