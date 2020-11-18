Weifenbach sworn into City Council for third time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council swore in their newest member at Monday night’s meeting Ron Weifenbach.

This is the third time Weifenbach has returned to the council after taking a break for a few years and is very excited to return.

He says his return was prompted by many issues surrounding the community involving COVID-19 and how Rapid City is looking to change the form of government.

Weifenbach says that his prior knowledge of being on City Council will help with his role.

“The timing for me to come back was right," Weifenbach said. "I like coming back. I came when there was a lot of important things happening in the city. We’ve seen one tonight that was important to move on from, and we have some other things coming. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. So my ability to have some institutional knowledge of the history of the council is important.”

He says it was also a good time to come back due to Ellsworth Air Force Base with the upcoming B-21.

With his past involvement with the base, he needs to see it through, he said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.