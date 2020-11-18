Advertisement

UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 3:41 p.m. Nov. 17

Rapid City Police say Leon Kills Small, 73, was found west of Founders Park on the morning of Nov. 12.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the initial autopsy report shows no sign of trauma or foul play, Brendyn Medina with RCPD said.

A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.

Rapid City Police said there were no signs of trauma, they reported on Twitter.

And police say the death was unattended. An autopsy will be conducted.

The identity of the individual is forthcoming,

Anyone who encounters someone who appears to be struggling to find a safe place to be for the evening should contact the police at 605-394-4131 so we may assist them.

