South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken 30 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 1,300 additional cases Wednesday.

The new deaths bring a total of COVID-19 deaths in the state 674. It marks the highest single-day death total. The previous record-high was the 28 deaths reported on Nov. 6.

The deaths were reported as 17 people in the 80 plus age range, 11 people in the 70-79 age range, and two people in the 60-69 age range.

This total would account for the third leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health:

1) Heart Disease, 1,797

2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632

3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498

4) Accidents, 452

5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

Officials reported 1,387 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 68,671. Active cases rose by over 600 to 19,240.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 11 to 593. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 21.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 47.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35.4% of hospital beds and 18.1% of ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported an 11.3% test-positivity rate Wednesday and a 19.6% rolling positivity rate over the past two weeks. The state factors test positivity by factoring in all tests taken, per CDC guidelines.

Department of Health officials say the state continues to see the largest number of cases among the 20-29 age range with deaths remaining high in the 80 plus age range.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 2,148 of 7,385 people (+226) are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

For people in Meade County, 372 of 1,504 people (+39) are contagious or 24.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

In Lawrence County, 515 of 1,725 people (+35) are contagious or 29.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.6%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 393 of 1,453 (+36) people are contagious or 27% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20%.

In Custer County, 99 of 457 people (+15) are contagious or 21.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19%.

In Butte County, 178 of 633 (+12) people are contagious or 28% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.2%.

For people in Fall River County, 88 of 330 (+6) people are contagious or 26.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.3%.

In Jackson County, 46 of 183 people (+3) are contagious or 25.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 31 of 129 (+6) people are contagious or 24% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22.8%.

In Bennett County, 73 of 281 (+4) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 60 of 153 (+4) people are contagious or 39.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

