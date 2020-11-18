Advertisement

South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000

The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken 30 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 1,300 additional cases Wednesday.

The new deaths bring a total of COVID-19 deaths in the state 674. It marks the highest single-day death total. The previous record-high was the 28 deaths reported on Nov. 6.

The deaths were reported as 17 people in the 80 plus age range, 11 people in the 70-79 age range, and two people in the 60-69 age range.

This total would account for the third leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health:

1) Heart Disease, 1,797

2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632

3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498

4) Accidents, 452

5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

Officials reported 1,387 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 68,671. Active cases rose by over 600 to 19,240.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 11 to 593. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 21.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 47.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35.4% of hospital beds and 18.1% of ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported an 11.3% test-positivity rate Wednesday and a 19.6% rolling positivity rate over the past two weeks. The state factors test positivity by factoring in all tests taken, per CDC guidelines.

Department of Health officials say the state continues to see the largest number of cases among the 20-29 age range with deaths remaining high in the 80 plus age range.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 2,148 of 7,385 people (+226) are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

For people in Meade County, 372 of 1,504 people (+39) are contagious or 24.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

In Lawrence County, 515 of 1,725 people (+35) are contagious or 29.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.6%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 393 of 1,453 (+36) people are contagious or 27% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20%.

In Custer County, 99 of 457 people (+15) are contagious or 21.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19%.

In Butte County, 178 of 633 (+12) people are contagious or 28% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.2%.

For people in Fall River County, 88 of 330 (+6) people are contagious or 26.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.3%.

In Jackson County, 46 of 183 people (+3) are contagious or 25.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 31 of 129 (+6) people are contagious or 24% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22.8%.

In Bennett County, 73 of 281 (+4) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 60 of 153 (+4) people are contagious or 39.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
UPDATE: Police identify suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
Mayor Allender urges for mask mandate in Rapid City

Latest News

A doubted Human Relations Commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force...
Have feedback on a Rapid City mask mandate? City Council wants public comments
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages
The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the...
Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday
Hermosa structure fire