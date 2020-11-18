READ: Rapid City releases proposed mask ordinance

Advertisement

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender held a press conference Monday in response to the increase in coronavirus cases... where he issued a mask mandate for city buildings. During KOTA’s Facebook live stream, citizens of Rapid City gave their opinion on the Mayor’s decision.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An ordinance put together by Council President Laura Armstrong and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender would require residents to wear a mask in any indoor public place where social distancing cannot happen.

The special session is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The public has been asked to give input too.

According to the proposed city ordinance, the ordinance will take effect immediately after its passage. It will be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021.

Not following the proposed ordinance could end in a fine that’s no less than $1 nor more than $500 or 30 days in jail, or both. Each day any violation of this code or other ordinance continues shall constitute a separate offense, according to the general penalty provision in Section 1.12.010 of the Rapid City Municipal Code.

These restrictions don’t apply to those who are under the age of 5, eating or drinking in a public place, receiving medical care or dental care that prevents a face covering, those who are swimming or participating in another activity that makes it difficult to wear a mask, unable to wear a mask due to a medical or mental health condition or disability or people who are actively engaged in a public safety role, like law enforcement personnel, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel, in situations where wearing a face covering would seriously interfere in the performance of the individual’s public safety responsibilities

