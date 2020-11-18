RCFD responds to two calls at same location, hours apart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded to multiple calls of flames late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning-- two calls to the same location just hours apart in Rapid City.

At 11 pm Tuesday, trucks were sent to a dumpster fire on the 1000 block of 11th street in Rapid City.

A few hours later, they were called back. This time, firefighters noticed a door to a store room was broken, and two different piles had been set ablaze.

“Dumpster fires are fairly common. Dumpster fires associated with other fires in close vicinity, that’s a little more uncommon,” said Brian Povandra, the Division Chief of Fire Operations for Rapid City Fire Department.

Povandra said the Fire and Life Division is investigating these two fires, but they are unsure if they are related.

Although Tuesday’s calls came a close together, and included fire calls in Hermosa and Rapid Valley, Povandra said most fire fighters are okay with being available when needed.

“We’re always busy and ready to respond. We’re not always seen, but we’re always there when somebody needs some assistance.”

Providing assistance to the community remains a priority during the pandemic, but with more precautions.

“We have been on the same plan since the COVID thing really started,” said Povandra. “We mandate masks on all calls. We sanitize our ambulances on a regular basis, we’ve amped that up some on the last few months. Really, we just take all of the appropriate precautions and ensure that our guys are protected on all calls we go on.”

With the food-centric holiday approaching, Povandra said people should be careful while preparing their Thanksgiving feasts. He said unattended cooking fires are common and stressed the importance of making sure stoves, ovens, and other appliances are turned off when not in use.

